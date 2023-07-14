 Shriya Pilgaonkar Reveals Why She Agreed To Act In Ishq-E-Nadaan... Read On To Find Out
It premieres on an OTT platform today

CJ DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
article-image
Shriya Pilgaonkar | Pic: Instagram/shriya.pilgaonkar

The trailer of upcoming film Ishq-E-Nadaan was released recently. Shriya Pilgaonkar, who plays one of the leads in it, explains, “I have been wanting to do a good love story for a while now. A good romantic film. It is something that I personally enjoy watching as well. It’s a genre that I want to do more of. Ishq-E-Nadaan explores three different, beautiful relationships against the backdrop of life in Mumbai.”

She adds, “It’s a coming of age journey for my character Siya who is trying to navigate her life in Mumbai and her relationships. Her dilemmas in life and love are relatable and complex. I had a really good time collaborating with this team and this wonderful cast.”

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, it also stars Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Mohit Raina, Kanwaljit Singh, and Suhail Nayyar.

Ishq-E-Nadaan is premiering today on an OTT platform. 

