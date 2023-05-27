Shriya Pilgaonkar on being a star kid: ‘Was not on magazine covers before my films released, have earned my place in showbiz’

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, the daughter of two of the most popular senior actors, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, has successfully carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Not just with movies, but she has been making waves on OTT platforms with one impactful web series after another, her latest one being ‘Crackdown 2’.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with Shriya for a candid chat wherein she opened up about her show, being a star kid, controversies surrounding films, and more.

Excerpts:

How has your character evolved in Crackdown 2 from the first season?

I play a double agent in Crackdown. It is super-exciting for me as it is the first time I am doing action on screen. It's a genre we grew up watching and enjoying. But at the same time, I really like the fact that my character Divya had a very interesting storyline which continued into season 2. Because of certain circumstances, she is forced into being part of a national security mission and eventually, she also builds a certain level of commitment towards it. My character has her own internal journey where she is battling with her family and also trying to understand her relationship with her team because she's a civilian at the end of the day.

Of late, films and shows based on national security and other aspects of society have been courting a lot of controversies...

Every show has been in discussion for different reasons. But I feel any discussion on social media cannot be elaborate because a lot of things said online are misinterpreted and misquoted. When makers decide to make a film or show with a balanced intention, it always comes across. Nowadays, anything and everything can be made controversial if people want it to be. Sometimes, controversies also happen because the shows and films are designed to be controversial.

Do you think OTT is liberating for actors and filmmakers?

OTT platforms have opened up a lot of avenues, not just for writers and actors, but also for cinematographers, editors, creators, and so on. There is scope for people even if they are new. In films, because of time constraints, not every character has that chance to really develop. Plus there is box office and stuff; it's an entirely different business. But OTT is a lot more flexible, and every character gets the justice it deserves. It is a writer's medium. In fact, my work on OTT has given me more opportunities in Bollywood.

You are the daughter of two of the most popular actors in the industry. Would you say you had it easier in showbiz than others?

I do realise that I am the daughter of two very senior and experienced actors, and I acknowledge the fact that I have the privilege to get their advice and learn from them. But my journey has been quite organic and a step-by-step process. If I had gotten an easy pass because my parents were a part of the industry, then I would have perhaps started very young. But I started doing films and shows only after I was successfully doing theatre. I was not on the covers of magazines before my films were released. I have rightfully earned my place in this industry.

What kind of projects do you want to take up going ahead?

My biggest challenge right now is trying to work in different genres and not get too comfortable in one space. I am making sure that I strike the right balance between the big screen and OTT, so that I don't get stereotyped to online media only.

Going ahead, I want to do a good romantic comedy. I don't think enough of them are being made right now. I want to be part of a larger-than-life period drama. I also don't want to stick to just Hindi. I wish to work in different film industries and languages, not just in India, but also internationally. I am looking for work which is relevant across borders.