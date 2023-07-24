'Feminism Destroyed': Shriya Pilgaonkar's Scene With Her Househelp From Ishq-E-Nadaan Goes Viral

Shriya Pilgaonkar recently starred in the film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan', directed by Avishek Ghosh. The film released on Jio Cinemas recently and though it received sublime response from the audience, a scene from the film has now gone viral on the internet and it is being lauded for its narrative.

The scene shows Shriya have a conversation with her househelp about sharing responsibilities between a husband and wife in a household.

The scene seems to have won over the internet and netizens are hailing it as true women empowerment and equality.

Ishq-E-Nadaan scene goes viral

In the video, Shriya can be seen questioning her househelp about giving money to her husband. The househelp then shares that her husband worked as a driver but his boss ran away from the city so he lost his job.

The househelp then says that their household is now run by her and that her husband is looking for a new job. To that, Shriya responds, "Be careful. It shouldn't end with only you shouldering all the responsibilities."

It is then that the househelp replies, "But how does it matter? It is our house. We both chip in with whatever we can. And we are not in a race that I'll be happy only after defeating him. I'm fine with how it is now."

Netizens laud Ishq-E-Nadaan dialogue

The clip is now pasted all over the internet and netizens are hailing the writer and the makers.

"Hey Queen' you Dropped this," a user wrote, while another tweeted, "Feminism destroyed in 2 lines".

'Ishq-E-Nadaan' released on Jio Cinemas on July 14 and the film also stars Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Samvedna Suwalka, and Kanwaljit Singh, among others in key roles.