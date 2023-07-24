Sunny Leone Reacts To Mia Khalifa's Comment On Adult Industry: 'I Have No Horror Stories'

Actress Sunny Leone is currently an established name in Bollywood, but it is a known fact that she began her journey with the adult film industry in the US much before shifting base to India. Sunny has never shied away from speaking about her days as a porn star and recently, she also commented on another adult star Mia Khalifa's remarks about the industry.

Mia had recently stated in public that during her three-month long stint in the adult film industry, she managed to earn only Rs 8.75 lakh from her projects while her producers were still milking hefty profits from her videos.

Reacting to it, Sunny stated that Mia would not have been exploited had she just read her contract thoroughly.

'I have no horror stories': Sunny Leone

In a recent chat, Sunny shared that she never experienced such a thing in the adult industry. She went on to say that she worked with the best people and that she has no "horror stories".

"I read through every contract and corrected every single contract, so I was gaining something from it. I was in control of every single thing that I was doing. I do believe that in that industry there are different sides but from my perspective, I was in complete control," she shared.

She added, "I saw it as a business. I saw it as a means to get to something else. It wasn’t free for all in my world. Everybody’s experiences are different, mine was totally different."

About Mia, Sunny went on to say that had she read her contract thoroughly, she would not have been exploited as "here are different things in a contract and you must read it".

Read Also Sunny Leone REVEALS Her Experience Working In Adult Films - Check What She Said

Sunny Leone's latest projects

On the work front, Sunny recently went to the Cannes Film Festival as her film 'Kennedy' premiered at the French Riviera. The Anurag Kashyap directorial received a standing ovation from the eminent guests who were present at the screening.

The crime thriller also stars Rahul Bhatt. The makers are yet to announce the date on which it will release in India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)