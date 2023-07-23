Sunny Leone Recalls Receiving Support From Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Other Top Stars After 2016's Controversial Interview

Kennedy actress Sunny Leone who first appeared in Hindi films with 'Jism 2' in 2012, has not only proved her mettle as an actress but also won hearts with her wit and grace during interviews.

One such memorable instance dates back to 2016 when she gracefully handled questions perceived to be sexist during an interview, earning admiration from all quarters. Despite facing criticism, Leone found solace in the support she received from her fellow Bollywood actors.

HERE'S WHAT SUNNY LEONE SAID

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Sunny Leone reminisced about the controversial 2016 interview and disclosed the names of B-Town celebrities who reached out to her after the video went viral.

She stated, "There were a few people who came to know about that interview and got that cringe. They reached out & said ‘hello’ which was absolutely nice. Aamir Khan had called me, Mr Anil Kapoor, I guess Hrithik too and Sonam Kapoor. These were a few people who connected and said things like ‘Proud of you’ & ‘Stay strong’ to me”

HOW SHE DEALLS WITH TROLLS

When asked about how she deals with hateful comments on social media, Sunny Leone shared her approach.

"I just do not deal with it. If you pull every layer of the cards I have up, then of course, it hurts my feelings coz you do not want people to speak such rude, nasty things. But for the most part, I hardly pay any attention. I have broken it down as to — they don't know me and I don't know them. They are completely entitled to their opinion and I just leave it at that," she asserted.

SUNNY LEONE'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Sunny Leone is all set to dazzle the audience in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film 'Kennedy', which is set to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. With her charm and talent, she continues to win hearts both on and off the silver screen

