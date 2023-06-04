Hot Sunny Leone raises temperature with sizzling bikini pictures from Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Actress Sunny Leone is having a fun time in the Maldives
The actress has shared several pictures and videos in which she is seen striking poses on the beach
She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a green monokini with oversized sunglasses
Sunny also went snorkeling and said that it is her 'favorite thing to do in the water'
Sunny has been treating her fans with stunning bikini photos and videos of her time at the picturesque destination
She striked stunning poses for the camera
In one of the pictures, Sunny is seen in a black and white cutout monokini
Sunny also wore a black and white printed co-ord set in another set of pictures
Recently, Sunny visited Cannes for the premiere of her film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap
Thanks For Reading!