10 iconic songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Salman Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020. He is regarded as one of the greatest Indian singers of all time

In a career spanning over five decades, he has won six National Film Awards for his works in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi

The songs Balasubrahmanyam sang, especially for Salman Khan, are still loved by fans. When Salman was introduced as Prem in the '90s, Balasubrahmanyam became an integral part of his identity

On the singer's 77th birth anniversary, take a look at the songs sung by him for Salman:

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from Love

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Maine Pyar Kiya

Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya

Dekha Hai Pehli Baar from Saajan

Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Dhiktana Dhiktana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai from Saajan

Aaja Sham Hone Aayi from Maine Pyar Kiya

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Hum Aapke Hai Koun

