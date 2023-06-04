10 iconic songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Salman Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020. He is regarded as one of the greatest Indian singers of all time
In a career spanning over five decades, he has won six National Film Awards for his works in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi
The songs Balasubrahmanyam sang, especially for Salman Khan, are still loved by fans. When Salman was introduced as Prem in the '90s, Balasubrahmanyam became an integral part of his identity
On the singer's 77th birth anniversary, take a look at the songs sung by him for Salman:
Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from Love
Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali from Maine Pyar Kiya
Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya
Dekha Hai Pehli Baar from Saajan
Didi Tera Devar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun
Dhiktana Dhiktana from Hum Aapke Hai Koun
Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai from Saajan
Aaja Sham Hone Aayi from Maine Pyar Kiya
Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna
Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Hum Aapke Hai Koun
