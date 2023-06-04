Remembering S. P. Balasubrahmanyam on his 77th birth anniversary: What ardent and new fans must know about India's most accomplished singer

Winner of six National Awards, seven Filmfare awards and 25 Nandi Awards, the name Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, better known as S.P Balasubraymanyam isn't just the name of one of India's most accomplished singers, it's a legend that will be told across generations of listeners for years to come. Here's what fans must know about the most revered singer.