Sunny Leone And Hubby Daniel Weber Get Goofy At Barbie Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were seen donning the shades of Barbie as they arrived for the special screening in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Clearly going pink as they posed for the cameras, the beautiful couple always make for some delightful pictures together. See ahead to know who else attended the Barbie screening

Aahana Kumra

Giorgia Andriani

Natasha Bharadwaj

Sahil Salathia

Vinali Bhatnagar

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani with wife Manisha and kids Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan

Producer Madhu Mantena and wife Ira Trivedi

