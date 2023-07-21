Sunny Leone And Hubby Daniel Weber Get Goofy At Barbie Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were seen donning the shades of Barbie as they arrived for the special screening in Mumbai
Clearly going pink as they posed for the cameras, the beautiful couple always make for some delightful pictures together. See ahead to know who else attended the Barbie screening
Aahana Kumra
Giorgia Andriani
Natasha Bharadwaj
Sahil Salathia
Vinali Bhatnagar
Photographer Dabboo Ratnani with wife Manisha and kids Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan
Producer Madhu Mantena and wife Ira Trivedi
