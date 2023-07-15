Sunny Leone: Have Worked With YRF’s & Dharmas Of Adult Film Industry |

Kennedy actress Sunny Leone recently made a bold statement talking about her journey in the adult industry. The actress who left it long back to make her Bollywood career, has spoken on the topic stating sheworked with the best people in the adult industry, comparing them to YRF’s and Dharmas of Hindi Film Industry.

The actress went on to mention how she still hasn’t worked with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films since her Bollywood debut.

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

In a YouTube channel podcast, the actress said, “I worked with the best of the best companies which was the best thing about my adult film career. While saying ‘the best’, I can just compare them to Dharmas & YRF’s in Bollywood. It was Vivid & Penthouse. With passing time, it just materialised. I used to read each contract so the companies hiring me get what they wanted and I got what I wished for. I ensured that nobody could take advantage of me.”

She went on to say that she was alert that the speed of course in the industry wasn’t that rapid like other competitors from the industry. However, she always had an urge to progress at her pace.

“I had to work harder probably seeing other girls succeed and how quickly it worked. My work was steady and I wan’t into few things that happened around me or may be that wasn’t the step I wished to take at that time. But, this happened all my life and i am always required to work twice or thrice harder. It’s time consuming but takes me there where I wish to,” she stated.

SUNNY LEONE’S CAREER FRONT

Talking about the actress’ work front, Sunny Leone’s film ‘Kennedy’ recently garnered immense praise after being premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the crime thriller stars Rahul Bhatt opposite her. The Indian release date of this film is yet to be announced.

Born in a Sikh family in 1980, the Canadian actor was shot to fame from the US adult entertainment industry. However, she later chose to quit doing adult films and shifted to Mumbai, aiming for a successful Bollywood Career.

As an actor, she first appeared in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss S6 and when you look at her career now, she has a bunch of movies to her credit today.

