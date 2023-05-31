Sunny Leone and Manoj Bajpayee pose together at the special preview of Kennedy in Mumbai: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
'Kennedy' actor Sunny Leone hosted a private preview of her film, following a momentous response and a 7-minute standing ovation received at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. More pics ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Clearly, Sunny is enjoying the best phase of her professional career and she rightfully deserves it
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bajpayee is also receiving a lot of rave reviews and reception for his latest web film 'Bandaa'
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vijay Varma
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sharib Hashmi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shabana Azmi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shekhar Kapur
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Pavail Gulati
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!