Sunny Leone and Manoj Bajpayee pose together at the special preview of Kennedy in Mumbai: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

'Kennedy' actor Sunny Leone hosted a private preview of her film, following a momentous response and a 7-minute standing ovation received at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. More pics ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Clearly, Sunny is enjoying the best phase of her professional career and she rightfully deserves it

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bajpayee is also receiving a lot of rave reviews and reception for his latest web film 'Bandaa'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay Varma

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sharib Hashmi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shabana Azmi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shekhar Kapur

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Pavail Gulati

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime
Find out More