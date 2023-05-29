5 Sunny Leone appearances from Summer 2023 that are fashion goals for lifetime

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023

Actor Sunny Leone is possibly in the best phase of her career, right now. From international acclaim with her performance in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap-directorial 'Kennedy' to her fashionable appearances at Cannes 2023, the actress is owning her life and career, one stylish look at a time. Here's looking at five of her best summer looks in 2023

In this vibrant Ashna Rajesh Mirani skirt and top ensemble

Getting denim-on-denim right with Label Sugar

Leaving all of us green in envy in this Ashna Rajesh Mirani ensemble

Little Miss. Sunshine in ALAMODE

Redefining sundowner fashion in Khushbu Rathod

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, alongside Rahul Bhat

She plays Charlie in the film. Apparently, the actress auditioned for the role

