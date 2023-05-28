 Sunny Leone gets emotional recalling humiliating interview on her journey from adult industry to Bollywood
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone got emotional as she recounted the infamous interview that shook her world in 2016.

While discussing her transition from the adult film industry to mainstream Bollywood, Sunny bravely opened up about the harrowing experience and the incredible backlash she witnessed.

The interview, conducted by a senior journalist, took a toll on Sunny, not because of the tough questions posed to her, but rather the disrespectful manner in which they were asked.

Recognizing the potential harm that could arise from the interview, Sunny made a humble request to review the footage alongside her team before it was made public.

However, her plea was met with indifference, as the interviewer refused her request, suggesting that her team could transcribe the interview once it aired the following day.

article-image

Here's what happened next

When the interview finally went live, the aftermath was astonishing. Media outlets and loyal fans eagerly transcribed the conversation, and the furious backlash against the interviewer unfolded before Sunny's eyes.

Overwhelmed by the support she received, Sunny couldn't help but shed tears while recounting the painful journey she had to endure to be treated as a human being. "No one should ever be subjected to such treatment. That feeling cannot be defined. It took me some time to recover from it," she confessed.

Sunny also revealed her initial desire to walk away from the interview, but circumstances prevented her from doing so.

To her dismay, no one present stood up for her, as they mistakenly believed that nothing untoward was happening. "I was left alone without anyone in my corner. My team was conspicuously absent," Sunny revealed to a news portal.

article-image

Sunny Leone is proud of her choices

Despite the traumatic experience, the resilient actress emphasized that she harbours no shame about her past.

In fact, it is her journey and the obstacles she conquered that have shaped her into the person she is today. Sunny proudly stated, "Every decision I have made has been a choice. I am not a victim of some horror story. These choices have defined me."

Fast forward to the present day, Sunny Leone has come a long way. She recently graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her presence, marking her debut in the film 'Kennedy', directed by Anurag Kashyap. The triumphs she has achieved demonstrate that people are finally recognizing her as a regular human being, complete with feelings and emotions.

article-image

