Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone dazzles in chic black gown with thigh-high slit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023

After a successful premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, actress Sunny Leone belted out yet another look at the French Rivera and stole the show

Sunny dazzled at the French Riviera in a gorgeous black gown

She posed in a shimmery black one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit

Keeping her makeup to the minimum, she completed her look with statement earrings and a black clutch

Sunny was at the Cannes 2023 for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'

She was accompanied by director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat

'Kennedy' received a seven-minute long standing ovation at the Cannes

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Sunny Leone's ₹16 crore 3BHK Mumbai home: From swimming pool to spacious balcony
Find out More