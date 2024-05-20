'Aaplog Ne Vote Diya?': Kiara Advani Asks Paps As She Returns To Mumbai From Cannes (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai on Monday morning after attending Cannes Film Festival. She made a stylish appearance at the airport and also interacted with paparazzi. The actress has returned right in time to cast her vote in Mumbai amid the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Several videos of Kiara have surfaced on social media in which she is heard asking paps if they cast their votes. "Aaplog ne vote diya?" the actress asked. To this, the photographers replied, "Haan humne kar diya (Yes, we did)." Kiara then said that she will also vote today.

Take a look at her video here:

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

Kiara at Cannes 2024

Kiara made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. She graced the Women In Cinema Gala dinner organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes. While speaking to media, Kiara said, "It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Next, she has Game Changer with Ram Charan, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead.