Video: Uorfi Javed Gets Into A Brawl With Man Who Criticised Her Outfit At Mumbai Airport: 'Baap Ka Kya Jata Hai?'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed got into a brawl with an elderly man who criticised her for her bold and revealing outfit at Mumbai airport. Several videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media.

On Monday (July 24), Uorfi was spotted at the airport. She was seen wearing a backless and strapless green dress. A few days back, the fashionista also coloured her hair pink. However, Uorfi's look did not go down well with the man who called her out for the outfit.

"Allowed nahi hai India mein aisa kapda. India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho," the man is heard telling Uorfi in the video. Shocked by his comments, Uorfi gave a befitting reply and is heard saying, "Aapke baap ka kya jata hai? Jao apna kaam karo."

Furious Uorfi also abused the man before walking towards her car. The actress has returned to Mumbai after her Goa vacation.

Check out the video here:

Last week, Uorfi shared a photo of several passengers on her Instagram story and revealed she was 'harassed' by 'drunk' men on flight. She said that the men eve-teased and harassed her.

Along with the picture, Uorfi wrote, "While travelling from Mumbai to Goa in one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, she is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

According to several media reports, Uorfi will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)