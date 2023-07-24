Uorfi Javed Shares UNSEEN Pics Of Botched Lip Jobs: 'Research Before Going To Any Doctor'

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has always followed a no holds barred approach, especially when it comes to interacting with her fans. She has never shied away from admitting that she has undergone special procedures to enhance her facial features, but recently, she gave her fans a glimpse of the downside of these surgeries.

Uorfi shared a slew of selfies in which she can be seen dealing with botched lip fillers and the related reactions on her face.

She also advised her followers to go under the knife and get procedures done instead of hating their bodies, but they must make sure to get them done from good doctors.

Uorfi Javed shares her lip job journey

On Monday, Uorfi took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in which her lips can be seen swollen or her eyes red and puffed up.

She went on to reveal that she has been getting lip fillers since the age of 18 as she thought her lips were "too thin".

"I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips," she wrote.

She went on to say, "I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever!! I’m not telling people to not get them but Infact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more."

She continued, "Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually revvokend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only."

Uorfi Javed's latest projects

On the work front, Uorfi has been a part of several renowned television shows including, 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', among others.

She, however, shot to fame when she participated in Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT', and even though she was evicted within a week, she made sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

If reports are to be believed, Uorfi is soon set to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', which also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.