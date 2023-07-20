Uorfi Javed Reacts To Video Of Women Paraded Naked In Manipur: 'Shameful For Entire India'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed has reacted to Manipur violence. Several horrific and shocking videos of two women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have surfaced, drawing condemnation and demand for the strictest actions.

Soon after reports of the incident went viral, Uorfi shared a screenshot of a news article on her Instagram story and condemned it.

"What happened in Manipur was shameful not just for Manipur but entire India," she wrote.

Uorfi is quite active on social media platforms and she often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

Earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter and condemned the incident. He wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4.

The incident happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district. The viral video shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority of the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)