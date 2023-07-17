Uorfi Javed Reveals Her Under-Eye Fillers Went Horribly Wrong: 'My Face Looks F*cked Up'

Actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed opened up about the disappointing results of getting fillers after facing trolling for refusing to pose for the paps and for her dark circles.

For those unversed, Uorfi was spotted a couple of days back in Mumbai by paparazzi. However, she was seen hiding her no-makeup face and running towards her car. Soon after the clip was shared on social media, netizens trolled her for her look.

On Monday, Uorfi took to her Instagram story and shared a makeup-free selfie. Along with it, she wrote, "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f*cked up !! The under eyes are uneven and weird ! Now even make Up can't hide my weird under eyes !! Why did I do this to myself."

She shared another selfie and wrote, "Was so conscious with my undereye dark circles, I always have been. I had them since I was a child. So yeah I got under eye fillers and my face looks very...! Hoping this will settle! And yeah this is what I look sans make up! I do not wish to be photographed without make up, that's it! That's my wish."

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them.

However, Uorfi is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls from time to time.

Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement.

She was also seen in the latest season of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla and in Rithvik Dhanjani's online dating show.