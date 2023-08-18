FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Sharib Hashmi Says He Was A Well-Behaved Kid |

You can call him “Just JK” from The Family Man, but actor Sharib Hashmi has shown his acting prowess in many films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Vikram Vedha, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the latest release Tarla to name a few. Born to a noted journalist, Sharib grew up in the suburbs of Mumbai and is one of the most renowned actors today in Bollywood. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Sharib shares his favourite memories from school.

Which school did you study in and your favourite subjects?

I went to St. John’s Model High School in Malwani, Malad West. My favourite subjects were Hindi and History.

Name your favourite teacher and why?

Miss Shaikh who used to teach us Hindi. It was already my favourite subject and naturally the teacher who taught it also became my favourite. She was also very fond of me. I was one of the most well-behaved kids in our class. I would also score well in Hindi.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I rarely got any punishment in school as I was a decent well-behaved kid. The only friends I had were the ones whom I sat next to.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I started participating in extracurricular activities from the eighth grade onwards. I would take part in singing and dancing performances. I was not much into sports though I liked the long jump a lot.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

Very few. There’s Altaf and Imran who I talk to on and off.

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

My school was very small and there was no campus as such, unfortunately. We just had a very small playground and a small canteen.

A message for today’s students

Make as much beautiful memories as you can. Your school days will never come back.