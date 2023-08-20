FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Aditi Govitrikar Says, 'Never Forget To Value Your Education' |

Aditi Govitrikar is the literal definition of "beauty with brains". Besides being an actress, she is also a doctor by profession and the first Indian woman to win the Mrs. World title in 2001. Aditi has worked in films like 16 December, Paheli, De Dana Dan, and Koi Jaane Na to name a few. She has also been featured on the Netflix series Mismatched. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Aditi looks back at her time spent in school.

Which school did you study in and your favorite subjects?

I attended Barns High School in Panvel, where I developed a strong affinity for Mathematics and Physics. It was these subjects that fascinated me with their problem-solving challenges and insights into the workings of the universe that unconsciously took centre stage in my life as I grew.

Name your favorite teacher and why?

I adored, Mrs. Iyer because she had a positive impact on me. She made learning so relatable and enjoyable! When educators correlate study material with real-life lessons, it not only enhances understanding but also makes learning more meaningful and applicable to everyday experiences. She was one of those teachers who went beyond textbook theory and created a genuine love for the subject in her students.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I rarely faced punishment during my school years. I took my studies seriously and was proud to be a topper in my class. My dedication and commitment to learning ensured that I always completed my homework and assignments on time. Occasionally, there were situations where the entire class was punished for various reasons.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I believed in exploring diverse interests and honing my skills beyond the academic realm. I usually participated in activities like yoga, embroidery, fabric painting, and applying mehendi.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

I am fortunate to have maintained strong connections with several of my school friends. Despite the passage of time and life's various commitments, we still make a conscious effort to stay in touch and catch up regularly.

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

There was a special spot that held a lot of significance for me and two of my closest friends, Vibhuti and Suman. It was a flat stone, approximately three feet in size within the school premises. We affectionately called it our "hangout spot." With our tiffin boxes in hand, we would eagerly gather around the stone, sit cross-legged, and exchange our delicious home-cooked treats during recess.

A message for today’s students

School years are a time of growth, discovery, and endless possibilities. Embrace each moment and savour all experiences – the good, bad, and ugly. Because, believe it or not, school days are truly some of the best years of your life and it’s basically readying you for your future tomorrow. I’d also say, besides academics, try and engage in extracurricular activities, form meaningful friendships where possible, and explore your passions. This is the time. Never forget to value your education, for this alone has the power to create a life that’s filled with success, happiness, and fulfilment. Something we all wish for.

