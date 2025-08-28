 TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025 Declared At tnpsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
TNPSC has declared the Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025. Shortlisted candidates must upload documents from September 3–12 and pay ₹200 exam fee for Mains, scheduled from December 1–4 at tnpsc.gov.in.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025: The TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025 were made public by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Thursday, August 28, 2025. On the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, candidates who took the test can view and obtain their results.

TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025: Important details

TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam: June 15, 2025

Document Upload Window: September 3 to 12, 2025 (scanned copies in support of claims made in the online application)

Examination Fee Payment for Mains: ₹200

Main Examinations (scheduled): December 1 to 4, 2025

TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025: Steps to check the result

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to download the results:

Step 1: Go to tnpsc.gov.in, the TNPSC's official website.

Step 2: To view the TNPSC Group 1 Results 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: Examine the PDF output that is shown on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF of the outcome.

Step 5: Save a copy of the same for your records.

TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025: Selection process

The selection process has three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

Final selection is based on total marks obtained in Main Examination (Paper II, Paper III, Paper IV) and Interview.

The process is subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Candidates are advised to visit TNPSC's official website for additional information.

