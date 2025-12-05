 Uttarakhand HC Stays UKPSC PCS Mains Over Disputed Prelims Questions, Orders expert review
The issue is related to the 2024-25 recruitment process, under which 123 posts, including those of deputy collector, DSP, and block development officer (BDO), were to be filled. Several candidates, including Kuldeep Kumar, filed a petition before the Nainital High Court, challenging four questions asked in the preliminary exam.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
UKPSC Principal Recruitment Exam | Representative Image

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Mains Examination, which was scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, over a c regarding certain questions in the preliminary exam.

The candidates will now have to wait for the new dates.

It was said in the petition that in the preliminary exam conducted in June, these questions were either incorrect or had serious ambiguities in their options.

The high court directed that question number 70 be removed entirely, while the other three disputed questions must be reviewed again by an expert committee. The court stated that until these questions are examined impartially and the merit list is correctly recalculated, it would not be appropriate to conduct the Mains exam.

