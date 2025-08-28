ABVP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For DUSU Elections 2025

DUSU Elections 2025 | X

DUSU Election 2025: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday released a list of 11 likely candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections to be held soon. They are Aryan Maan, Bhoomika Chauhan, Deepika Jha, Govind Tanwar, Ishu Maurya, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshya Raj Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Prabhal Pratap Singh, Rohit Singh, and Yash Dabas.

These prospects will start their pre-election campaign tomorrow, which will carry on until the date of nomination filing. The list of central panel candidates will be announced on the date of nomination withdrawal.

Throughout the campaign, ABVP's likely candidates will go to colleges of Delhi University to directly communicate with students. Their emphasis will be to listen to the problems of students in the academic sphere while furnishing information about the success of the outgoing ABVP-ruled DUSU.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma called the Delhi University Students' Union elections a festival for the student community of the university. He added that ABVP has announced a list of 11 likely candidates who will go to college campuses regularly, meet with students, share common issues of importance related to studies, and seek suggestions for bettering the university atmosphere.

This outreach will assist in developing a strong platform to counter student needs and demands. The candidates will also project the success of the outgoing ABVP-led DUSU's one-year tenure. The central panel candidates will be declared shortly.

About DUSU Election

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are yearly student elections used to select representatives in the central student council of Delhi University. They are extremely competitive and involve major student unions like ABVP, NSUI, and AISA. The elections usually witness immense voter turnout by undergraduate students. The winning panel represents student concerns, conducts campus events, and speaks on behalf of students to the university administration.