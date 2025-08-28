PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 1,543 Vacancies Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 | powergrid.in

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications for the positions of Field Supervisor and Field Engineer beginning Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates may submit their applications through the official website, powergrid.in. Candidates should take note that the deadline for applications is September 17, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Furthermore, the PGCIL expects to fill a total of 1,543 posts through this recruiting drive. The details are given below:

1. Field Engineer (Electrical): 532 vacancies

2. Field Engineer (Civil): 198 vacancies

3. Field Supervisor (Electrical): 535 vacancies

4. Field Supervisor (Civil): 193 vacancies

5. Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 85 vacancies

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can follow the processes outlined below to submit applications for the recruiting drive:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Careers tab, and then choose the Job Opportunities section.

Step 3: After this, select the Openings option and click on the PGCIL Field Supervisor/Engineer Recruitment 2025 apply link.

Step 4: Next, enter the credentials to register themselves.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fees.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for these posts is:

1. Field Engineer: The Common FTE Written Test and Interview are used to choose candidates. Those who pass the Common FTE Written Test will be selected for region-specific interviews.

2. Field Supervisor: Aspirants will be chosen solely based on the Written Exam.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The maximum age for applicants to apply for the recruitment drive is 29 years as of September 17, 2025. There is a relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor positions are ₹400 and ₹300, respectively. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM categories are exempt from paying the application fee. The application cost is nonrefundable.