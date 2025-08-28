Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More Starts; Details Here

Oil India Recruitment 2025 | oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Oil India Limited is seeking applications for the positions of Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer, and others in Grades C, B, and A for postings in Duliajan, Assam. Qualified applicants can apply online at oil-india.com. The deadline for applying to the recruitment drive is September 26, 2025.

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

According to the official advertisement, Oil India hopes to fill a total of 102 positions through this recruiting drive. The post-specific details are listed below:

1. Superintending Engineer (Production): 3

2. Senior Officer (Chemical): 6

3. Senior Officer (Chemical Engineering): 6

4. Senior Officer (Civil): 5

5. Senior Officer (Electrical): 6

6. Senior Officer (Petroleum): 1

7. Senior Accounts Officer/Senior Internal Auditor: 5

8. Senior Officer (IT): 3

9. Senior Officer (Mechanical): 35

10. Senior Officer (Fire & Safety): 1

11. Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 2

12. Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 1

13. Senior Officer (Geophysics): 4

14. Senior Officer (Geology): 3

15. Senior Officer (Legal/ Land): 5

16. Senior Officer (HR): 3

17. Senior Officer (Security): 1

18. Senior Officer (Company Secretary): 1

19. Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 9

20. Confidential Secretary: 1

21. Hindi Officer (Official Language): 1

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application process

General/OBC (NCL) applicants must pay an application fee of ₹500 + applicable taxes. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempt from paying fees. It should be noted here that once paid, the application cost cannot be reimbursed under any circumstances.

Oil India Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to apply for the recruiting drive:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the OIL for ALL tab, and select Career at OIL.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Recruitment of Executives in Grade A, B & C against Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2025-07 dated 26/08/2025” link.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register by providing their credentials and then submit.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, and make the payment.

Step 6: Submit the details after reviewing it carefully.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

This recruitment drive is solely open to Indian nationals. Candidates should refer to the official advertising for information on post-specific educational prerequisites, age criteria, and the selection procedure.