Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application Process For Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer & More Starts; Details Here

Oil India Recruitment 2025: Oil India Limited is seeking applications for the positions of Superintending Engineer, Senior Officer, and others in Grades C, B, and A for postings in Duliajan, Assam. Qualified applicants can apply online at oil-india.com. The deadline for applying to the recruitment drive is September 26, 2025.
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
According to the official advertisement, Oil India hopes to fill a total of 102 positions through this recruiting drive. The post-specific details are listed below:
1. Superintending Engineer (Production): 3
2. Senior Officer (Chemical): 6
3. Senior Officer (Chemical Engineering): 6
4. Senior Officer (Civil): 5
5. Senior Officer (Electrical): 6
6. Senior Officer (Petroleum): 1
7. Senior Accounts Officer/Senior Internal Auditor: 5
8. Senior Officer (IT): 3
9. Senior Officer (Mechanical): 35
10. Senior Officer (Fire & Safety): 1
11. Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 2
12. Senior Officer (Public Affairs): 1
13. Senior Officer (Geophysics): 4
14. Senior Officer (Geology): 3
15. Senior Officer (Legal/ Land): 5
16. Senior Officer (HR): 3
17. Senior Officer (Security): 1
18. Senior Officer (Company Secretary): 1
19. Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 9
20. Confidential Secretary: 1
21. Hindi Officer (Official Language): 1
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Application process
General/OBC (NCL) applicants must pay an application fee of ₹500 + applicable taxes. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempt from paying fees. It should be noted here that once paid, the application cost cannot be reimbursed under any circumstances.
Oil India Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to apply for the recruiting drive:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the OIL for ALL tab, and select Career at OIL.
Step 3: After this, click on the “Recruitment of Executives in Grade A, B & C against Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-EX-B/2025-07 dated 26/08/2025” link.
Step 4: Next, candidates need to register by providing their credentials and then submit.
Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, and make the payment.
Step 6: Submit the details after reviewing it carefully.
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Oil India Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
This recruitment drive is solely open to Indian nationals. Candidates should refer to the official advertising for information on post-specific educational prerequisites, age criteria, and the selection procedure.