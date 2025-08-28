AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 976 Posts Opens; Check Details Here

AAI JE Recruitment 2025 | aai.aero

AAI JE recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the registration procedure for the position of Junior Executive. Eligible applicants can apply for this recruiting campaign at aai.aero, which has 976 open positions. The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 976 total of vacancies. The post-wise vacancy details are:

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

AAI Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay scale of Junior Executive (Group B: E-1 Level) is Rs 40000-3%-140000.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Applicants should have a B.Arch, B.Tech/B.E, MCA

2. The maximum age limit is 27 years, and the age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of an online examination, followed by Application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification.

AAI Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants are eligible for the recruitment campaign by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment/Offical

Step 2: After this, click on the registration link and finish the application process.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to login to the account.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AAI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The AAI JE application cost is ₹300. Female applicants, apprentices who completed a year of apprenticeship training at AAI, and candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the fee. Aspirants can pay the application cost online using a credit card, debit card, or Internet banking.