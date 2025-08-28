Central Scholarships 2025: Registration Process Underway; Details Here

Central Scholarships 2025 | Canva

Central Scholarships 2025: The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, is accepting online applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme 2025. The deadline to apply is October 31, 2025. Applications must be filed electronically through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

The scholarship amount will be credited straight to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts; thus, no further bank information is necessary.

Central Scholarships 2025: Eligibility criteria

According to Kailash Chandra Sharma, Secretary of the Rajasthan Board, students who score in the top 20th percentile on board exams are eligible to apply. The Board's official website contains the top 20 percentile list for 2025, as well as full rules. Students with impairments are also eligible for a 5% reservation in each category.

Students who completed the Rajasthan Board's Senior Secondary Examination 2025 in Science, Commerce, or Humanities and are now enrolled in college or university are eligible to apply for the award.

However, Sharma noted in a press statement that applying does not guarantee selection; the final list will be compiled using the eligibility criteria established by the Ministry of Education.

Central Scholarships 2025: Renewal Details

Students who have been selected for scholarships in prior years can apply for renewal as follows:

1. 2024 selected students - First renewal

2. 2023 selected students - Second renewal

3. 2022 selected students - Third renewal

4. 2021 selected students - Fourth renewal

Central Scholarships 2025: Eligibility criteria for renewal students

To renew, students must:

1. Obtain at least 50% or an equivalent grade.

2. Achieve an average of 50% for both semesters (if applicable).

3. Maintain a minimum of 75% attendance.

4. Remain disciplined and avoid ragging.

Central Scholarships 2025: Helpdesk

If students have any problems throughout the application procedure, they can contact the helpdesk at 0120-6619540.