IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi Remain Top Choices For JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers

IIT Bombay campus, the most preferred choice for JEE Advanced 2025 toppers, followed by IIT Delhi. | Image: Canva

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has once again emerged as the most preferred destination for JEE Advanced toppers, further tightening its grip over India’s brightest engineering aspirants. According to counselling data released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), 73 of the top 100 rankers in JEE Advanced 2025 opted for IIT Bombay, an increase from 72 last year and 67 in 2023.

IIT Delhi remains in second place, with 19 out of the top 100 students opting for the campus this year. It is down from 23 in 2024 and 22 in 2023, but the Delhi institute has managed to continue attracting between 19 and 32 toppers in the last five years.

Conversely, IIT Madras, India's No. 1 ranked engineering institute in the NIRF rankings, also had a significant improvement, with six of the top-100 rankers choosing it in 2025, its best among the last five years.

When considering outside of the top 100, IIT Bombay also leads in the larger group of top 5000 rankers with 755 admissions, followed by IIT Delhi at 577 and IIT Madras at 478. Other IITs also had good numbers, such as IIT Kharagpur (517), IIT Kanpur (448), IIT Roorkee (429), and IIT Hyderabad (222).

Amongst newer and second-tier campuses, IIT Guwahati (305), IIT BHU Varanasi (258), and IIT Indore (109) commanded decent intake. But smaller IITs remained lagging behind. For example, IIT Jammu (4), IIT Goa (3), IIT Palakkad (1), and IIT Dharwad (1) had single-digit admissions within the top 5000 students.

The statistics show a consistent pattern: though IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi claim top spots on rankers' lists, other IITs are slowly making their niche, Madras exhibiting heartening growth this year.