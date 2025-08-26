IIT Delhi Launches Online PG Diploma In EV Technology To Boost Green Mobility Goals; Know Eligibility And Admission Process

IIT Delhi Launches Online PG Diploma in EV Technology to Boost Green Mobility | Official Website

In a significant move towards encouraging sustainable mobility, IIT Delhi has launched a one-year Online Post Graduate Diploma in Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology. The program, which was built by the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), aims to provide professionals with highly sought-after technical and hands-on skills in line with India's vision of achieving 30% penetration of EVs by 2030.

Eligibility and Admission Process

The programme is available for candidates holding a Bachelor's degree in electrical sciences or equivalent and working experience in the industry. Diploma holders with a first-class academic background and a minimum of three years of work experience are also eligible for application.

Admission will be on the basis of academic merit and professional experience. The deadline for the application is September 30, 2025.

Programme Highlights

Open to engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and working professionals, the diploma offers comprehensive training in EV design, battery management, charging systems, and related technologies. The course will be delivered in collaboration with Jaro Education, ensuring nationwide access to IIT Delhi’s academic resources.

The programme adheres to a hybrid learning model with the mix of live weekend classes online, Saturdays between 6 pm and 9 pm, and Sundays between 10 am and 1 pm, and campus immersion modules with lab experience and faculty interaction. The curriculum incorporates modules on power electronics, drivetrains, safety systems, and uses of AI in diagnostics, supplemented with simulations, case studies, and an IIT faculty-guided capstone project.

Students will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma from IIT Delhi and join the elite IIT alumni group.

Career Prospects

Graduates will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Delhi and join its elite alumni network. The program equips professionals for careers in EV design, manufacturing, R&D, charging systems, fleet electrification, and policy planning and contributes directly to India's green mobility mission.