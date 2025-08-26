DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26; Admission Begins Today

DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26 | Official Notification

The University of Delhi has announced the Fourth Cut-Off List for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses under the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2025–2026. The complete cut-off list is now available on the official website of the university at du.ac.in.

As per the notification, online admissions through the fourth list will start today, August 26, 2025. Eligible and willing candidates can apply through the university admission portal within the given time frame.

Cut-off percentages differ from one NCWEB centre to another, and a full chart reflecting the minimum marks for each centre and course has been made available along with the list.

This new admission session provides a second chance for women candidates aspiring to join Delhi University's non-collegiate courses, through which women can attain degrees without going to regular classes, targeting particularly those who have work or personal commitments.

Cut-Off List PDF Direct Link

DU UG Admission 2025: Spot round 1 registration

The DU has also initiated the Spot Round 1 UG Admission 2025 registration on August 25, 2025. Interested aspirants can register at the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in. August 27, 2025, is the deadline to register for this round.

The seat allotment result will be announced on August 28, 2025, and students will be able to accept the allotted seat from August 28 to August 29, 2025. Colleges will confirm and approve applications from August 28 to August 29, 2025. August 30, 2025, is the last date to pay the admission fee online.

According to the official notification, only such candidates who had applied under CSAS (UG) 2025 but have not been granted admission to any college up to 11:59 PM on August 24, 2025, are eligible for this spot round.