APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

APSC AE Recruitment 2025 | apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today, October 14, for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), under Advt. No. 31/2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings, including 40 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Chemical).

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category candidates are required to pay ₹250 as the application fee and ₹47.20 as the processing fee, making a total of ₹297.20. For OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 with a processing fee of ₹47.20, totalling ₹197.20.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee but must pay a processing fee of ₹47.20, resulting in a total of ₹47.20.

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AE registration 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to assess themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents are:

1. Class X/XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet showing Date of Birth

2. Certificates and marksheets from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying exam

3. B.E./B.Tech or AMIE (Part A & B) certificate with all semester/year marksheets

4. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC) issued by the Govt. of Assam with details of caste and residence

5. BPL certificate (if applicable)

6. Declaration Form-A under the Assam Public Services (Small Family Norms) Rules, 2019

7. Supporting documents for any other claims made

Read the official notification here

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay for this job is from ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month, with a grade rate of ₹12,700 under rate Band 4. Employees also get several allowances that the Assam State Government gives to its workers regularly.