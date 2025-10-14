APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today, October 14, for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), under Advt. No. 31/2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings, including 40 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Chemical).
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Application fees
General category candidates are required to pay ₹250 as the application fee and ₹47.20 as the processing fee, making a total of ₹297.20. For OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 with a processing fee of ₹47.20, totalling ₹197.20.
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee but must pay a processing fee of ₹47.20, resulting in a total of ₹47.20.
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?
To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AE registration 2025 link.
Step 3: After this, candidates need to assess themselves and proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.
Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Documents required
The necessary documents are:
1. Class X/XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet showing Date of Birth
2. Certificates and marksheets from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying exam
3. B.E./B.Tech or AMIE (Part A & B) certificate with all semester/year marksheets
4. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC) issued by the Govt. of Assam with details of caste and residence
5. BPL certificate (if applicable)
6. Declaration Form-A under the Assam Public Services (Small Family Norms) Rules, 2019
7. Supporting documents for any other claims made
Read the official notification here
APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Pay scale
The pay for this job is from ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month, with a grade rate of ₹12,700 under rate Band 4. Employees also get several allowances that the Assam State Government gives to its workers regularly.