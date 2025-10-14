 APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today, October 14, for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
APSC AE Recruitment 2025 | apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today, October 14, for the position of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical), Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), under Advt. No. 31/2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings, including 40 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Chemical).

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

FPJ Shorts
PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour
PrintWeek Awards 2025: Manipal Wins Top Honour
Maharashtra News: Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao And 60 Cadres Surrender In Gadchiroli, Major Blow To Naxal Movement
Maharashtra News: Maoist Leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao And 60 Cadres Surrender In Gadchiroli, Major Blow To Naxal Movement
Diwali 2025 Travel: Top 5 Indian Destinations To Visit To Embrace Spirituality This Deepavali
Diwali 2025 Travel: Top 5 Indian Destinations To Visit To Embrace Spirituality This Deepavali
Maharashtra Women Doctors Demand Security In Hospitals After Durgapur Horror
Maharashtra Women Doctors Demand Security In Hospitals After Durgapur Horror

General category candidates are required to pay ₹250 as the application fee and ₹47.20 as the processing fee, making a total of ₹297.20. For OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 with a processing fee of ₹47.20, totalling ₹197.20.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee but must pay a processing fee of ₹47.20, resulting in a total of ₹47.20.

Read Also
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy Details Here
article-image

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AE registration 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to assess themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents are:

1. Class X/XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet showing Date of Birth

2. Certificates and marksheets from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying exam

3. B.E./B.Tech or AMIE (Part A & B) certificate with all semester/year marksheets

4. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC) issued by the Govt. of Assam with details of caste and residence

5. BPL certificate (if applicable)

6. Declaration Form-A under the Assam Public Services (Small Family Norms) Rules, 2019

7. Supporting documents for any other claims made

Read the official notification here

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The pay for this job is from ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month, with a grade rate of ₹12,700 under rate Band 4. Employees also get several allowances that the Assam State Government gives to its workers regularly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation

Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

APSC AE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details...

IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certificate In Quantum Computing & AI/ML To Train Professionals

IIT Roorkee Launches Advanced Certificate In Quantum Computing & AI/ML To Train Professionals

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...

CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details

CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details