Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Vacancy Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has begun accepting applications for different Managerial positions 2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 10 October 2025

2. Start of application process: 10 October 2025

3. Last Date to apply: 30 October 2025

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 50 openings. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Manager – Credit Analyst: 1

2. Senior Manager – Credit Analyst: 25

3. Chief Manager – Credit Analyst: 2

4. Senior Manager – C & IC Relationship Manager MMG/S-III: 16

5. Chief Manager – C & IC Relationship Manager: 6

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 850, while SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM, and Women candidates must pay Rs 175 each.

Read the official notification here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under 'About us,' click on the career tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the career opportunities.

Step 4: Next, click on “Apply Now” under Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/14.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will consist of an Online Test, followed by a Psychometric Test, and finally, a Group Discussion (GD) and/or Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted at each stage based on their performance in the respective rounds.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The online written examination will comprise four sections with objective-type questions. The sections include Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge. The test will have a total of 150 questions carrying 225 marks and must be completed within 150 minutes.

The Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude sections will each have 25 questions for 25 marks, while the Professional Knowledge section will contain 75 questions for 150 marks.