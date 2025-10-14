 MPHC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will end the online application process for the positions of Personal Assistant and Stenographer in 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill 13 positions.

Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
MPHC Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will end the online application process for the positions of Personal Assistant and Stenographer in 2025. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions via mphc.gov.in. The application correction window will be available from October 17 to 20, 2025.

The recruiting effort intends to fill 13 positions, 11 of which are for Personal Assistants and two for Stenographers.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

1. Personal Assistant: ₹9,300 – ₹34,800 + Grade Pay ₹3,600

2. Stenographer: ₹5,200 – ₹20,200 + Grade Pay ₹1,900

Direct link to apply

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Age limit: The minimum age for both the Personal Assistant and Stenographer posts is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules and regulations of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

b. Educational qualification: The post-wise educational qualification is:

1. Personal Assistant: Candidates must be graduates from any recognised university. They should have passed the English Shorthand Examination with a speed of 80 words per minute from a recognised Board of Shorthand and Typewriting Examination. In addition, candidates must possess a one-year Diploma in Computer Application from an institution recognised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Read the official notification here

2. Stenographer: Applicants should be graduates from any recognised university and must have passed the English Shorthand Examination with a speed of 80 words per minute from a Board or Institution recognised by the Madhya Pradesh Government. They must also hold either a valid C.P.C.T. scorecard issued by the M.P. Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or a one-year Diploma in Computer Application from a government-recognised institution.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 943.40, while reserved/EWS applicants must pay Rs 743.40.

