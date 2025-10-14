 Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
Delhi University is undergoing a massive Rs 1,912.15 crore infrastructure overhaul, with over a dozen projects including new campuses, hostels, academic blocks, libraries, and a cultural centre. Key developments feature a gender-inclusive hostel, law block, and performing arts centre, reflecting DU’s focus on enhancing student facilities across campuses.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation | File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi University is witnessing one of its largest infrastructure overhauls, with more than a dozen major construction projects underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1,912.15 crore, according to officials.

About The Project

The projects include new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries and a cultural centre aimed at strengthening academic and residential facilities for students.

A senior DU official said the initiative reflects the university's commitment to "placing students at the heart of development." Several projects are nearing completion, while others will be ready in the coming years.

At the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi, an Institution of Eminence Hostel is being built at a cost of Rs 332.83 crore to accommodate 1,436 students in a nine-storey, gender-inclusive residential block. The Computer Centre and Faculty of Technology buildings are also in the final stages of completion.

The Surajmal Vihar (East Campus) project includes a new Law Academic Block at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore on a 15.25-acre site. It will house 60 classrooms, six moot courts, computer labs and cafeterias, offering programmes such as LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year law course.

On the South Campus, a new academic building that will cost Rs 24.6 crore and an expansion of the Geetanjali Girls Hostel costing Rs 11.23 crore have been approved.

The Dwarka (West Campus) project includes an academic block costing Rs 107 crore, while a new Veer Savarkar College is coming up in Najafgarh's Roshanpura village for Rs 140 crore.

A Cultural Activity Centre with facilities for theatre, music and performing arts has also been approved near Shankar Lal Hall, to be built by the CPWD.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

