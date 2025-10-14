TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 39 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process Here

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025 | mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened a registration window for the 39 positions of Dental Hygienist 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the positions through the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in till November 2, 2025.

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates for the Dental Hygienist post will be selected based on marks in their academic and technical qualifications, following Tamil Nadu government reservation rules. There is no interview.

1. Diploma + HSC: Diploma 50%, HSC 30%, SSLC 20%

2. SSLC + Certificate (pre-2008): Certificate 60%, SSLC 40%

If marks are not provided for the technical course, only SSLC/HSC marks will be considered. Selection strictly follows all notification conditions and reservation rules.

Read the official notification here

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Dental Hygienist registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC/SCA/ST/DAP candidates must pay a fee of Rs 300, while all other candidates must pay Rs 600.

TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed HSC with science subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology or Physics, Chemistry & Biology) and completed a two-year Diploma in Dental Hygienist from a government or recognised institution. They should be registered with the State Dental Council. Candidates with SSLC and a pre-2008 Dental Hygienist certificate, registered in the Tamil Nadu State Dental Council, are also eligible.

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 18 years old and no older than 32 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants.