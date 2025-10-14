 XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

The XAT 2026 correction window has been opened today, October 14, 2025 by the Xavier School of Management. The XAT exam will take place on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 to 5 p.m.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
XAT Correction Window 2026 | xatonline.in

XAT Correction Window 2026: The Xavier School of Management opened the XAT 2026 correction window today, October 14, 2025. Aspirants who want to make changes to their Xavier Aptitude Test application form can do so using the XAT's official website, xatonline.in.

The application edit process will be available from October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) until October 16, 2025 (09:00 am). This will allow candidates to evaluate and correct any problems in their completed application forms.

XAT Correction Window 2026: How to make changes?

To make the changes, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

FPJ Shorts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending Gaza Ceasefire Summit With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending Gaza Ceasefire Summit With US President Donald Trump?
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In Probe Panel
South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In Probe Panel

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link and then enter the login details.

Step 3: After this, submit the details, and then the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, make the changes and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About XAT 2026 registration

The XAT 2026 registration procedure is now underway. The application deadline is December 5, 2025. The admit card will be accessible to download on December 20, 2025. The XAT exam will take place on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 to 5 p.m.

XAT 2026 registration: Application fees

The registration fee for XAT 2026 is ₹2200/-. Those interested in XLRI programmes must pay an extra Rs. 200/- each. Debit cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets can all be used to make a payment.

About XAT

XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) is a premier MBA entrance exam in India, conducted by XLRI. It assesses Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge, serving as a gateway to top management institutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

Cultural Milestone For India: Hindi Taught For The First Time At School Level In China, Indian...

Cultural Milestone For India: Hindi Taught For The First Time At School Level In China, Indian...