XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2026 | xatonline.in

XAT Correction Window 2026: The Xavier School of Management opened the XAT 2026 correction window today, October 14, 2025. Aspirants who want to make changes to their Xavier Aptitude Test application form can do so using the XAT's official website, xatonline.in.

The application edit process will be available from October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) until October 16, 2025 (09:00 am). This will allow candidates to evaluate and correct any problems in their completed application forms.

XAT Correction Window 2026: How to make changes?

To make the changes, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the login link and then enter the login details.

Step 3: After this, submit the details, and then the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, make the changes and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About XAT 2026 registration

The XAT 2026 registration procedure is now underway. The application deadline is December 5, 2025. The admit card will be accessible to download on December 20, 2025. The XAT exam will take place on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 to 5 p.m.

XAT 2026 registration: Application fees

The registration fee for XAT 2026 is ₹2200/-. Those interested in XLRI programmes must pay an extra Rs. 200/- each. Debit cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets can all be used to make a payment.

About XAT

XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) is a premier MBA entrance exam in India, conducted by XLRI. It assesses Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge, serving as a gateway to top management institutes.