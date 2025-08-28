SSC CGL 2025: New Exam Dates Likely In September For 14,582 Vacancies; Check Exam Pattern & Key Details

SSC CGL Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, which was initially set to start on August 13, to the first week of September 2025. The exact dates will be notified in detail on the official website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in, and updates for other upcoming exams.

Shift to New Computer-Based Exam Model

The rescheduling follows SSC's shift to a new model of Computer-Based Examinations (CBEs), in compliance with the Supreme Court's guidelines (Writ Petition Civil 234/2018). One of the highlights of the new system is Aadhaar-based verification of candidates as well as invigilators, which was already in place during the Selection Post Phase 13 Exam (July 24–August 1, 2025). That exam had more than 5.5 lakh candidates take the test out of 11.5 lakh candidates at 194 centres across the country.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Pattern

The Tier 1 examination will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 200 marks. The paper is segmented into four segments, namely General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension, each having 25 questions. Candidates will be provided with 60 minutes to solve the paper, and there is a penalty of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. City intimation slip and SSC CGL 2025 admit card are to be released shortly.

OTR Update

SSC has reopened the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window from August 14 to 31, 2025, for candidates to update details. No changes will be permitted thereafter.

With the revised schedule, aspirants are advised to keep checking the SSC website regularly for the latest updates.