 SSC To Hold Re-Exam On August 29 For 59,000 Candidates Affected By Technical Glitches; Introduces Aadhaar-Based Verification
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct a re-exam on August 29 for around 59,000 candidates affected by technical glitches during the Phase 13 exam. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam has been postponed to mid-September for system improvements. SSC has introduced Aadhaar-based verification and stricter monitoring to ensure fair and glitch-free examinations.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
SSC To Hold Re-Exam On August 29 For 59,000 Candidates Affected By Technical Glitches | Image: Official Website

SSC Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct a re-examination for around 59,000 candidates hit by technical issues in the Selection Post Phase 13 exam conducted between July 24 and August 2, SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan said on Monday. The re-exam will take place on August 29 and will be conducted in three shifts.

The decision has been made following protests by thousands of SSC aspirants and coaching faculty at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, calling for more transparency and reliability in the exam system.

The Commission also delayed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which was initially scheduled to commence on August 13. It will now be conducted in mid-September to give time for technical improvement and operational checks.

Chairman Gopalakrishnan clarified that while the SSC is primarily responsible for conducting exams, the process has four different agencies involved. They are Eduqity, which conducts the exams, C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), which looks into IT security, and two other agencies that handle exam monitoring and technical support.

He rejected claims that the private exam conducting agency was responsible for the erroneous questions, saying the question material is drawn from separate, vetted sources. He assured that any genuine lapses by any agency would result in strict action.

“I would just like to say that conducting exams is primarily SSC’s responsibility. It is not just one agency but four different agencies involved, each with its own role. If there are shortcomings from any agency, strict action will be taken. Some complaints we received, that due to the involvement of this agency the questions were incorrect, are false, because the questions come from other sources, not the agency," SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I am confident that in the future, exams will be conducted smoothly without issues,” he added.

As part of an overall revamp, the SSC has brought in a number of new measures to bolster the exam process. These include Aadhaar authentication of candidates, a new score normalisation technique, and strict surveillance of private examination centres to prevent malpractice and ensure fair play.

