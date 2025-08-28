Which Universities Are Offering Taylor Swift Courses? From Harvard To Stanford

By: Ritesh Kumar | August 28, 2025
Harvard University: In spring 2024, Harvard launched “Taylor Swift and Her World”, a literary course where nearly 300 students examined Swift’s lyrics alongside works of celebrated authors.
Northeastern University: Northeastern hosted a special two-day Zoom course led by Catherine Fairfield. More than 500 students joined to explore Swift’s music through English literature and gender studies.
University of California, Berkeley: UC Berkeley introduced “The Music and Impact of Taylor Swift”, focusing on her artistic evolution from country beginnings to a global pop icon and her transformative role in the music industry.
Austin Peay State University: At Austin Peay, students signed up for “The Invisible String of Romanticism”, a poetry-centered course comparing Swift’s songwriting with the works of literary greats like William Wordsworth.
Stanford University: Stanford offered a student-led course titled “Storytelling with Taylor Swift Through the Eras”. Each of Swift’s albums was paired with unique interpretive themes for in-depth literary analysis.
New York University: NYU made headlines in 2022 by launching the first-ever Taylor Swift course. Taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos, it examined her evolution as a songwriter, entrepreneur, and cultural figure.
