Taylor Swift’s Education Qualifications

By: Sakshi Gupta | August 28, 2025
Taylor Swift attended Alvernia Montessori School in Pennsylvania during her childhood.
She later moved to Wyndcroft School, showing interest in poetry and storytelling even at an early age.
Taylor studied at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, where she developed a passion for country music.
When she moved to Nashville, she transferred to Hendersonville High School to be closer to the music industry.
Due to her growing music commitments, Taylor completed her junior and senior years via the Aaron Academy homeschooling program.
Taylor Swift graduated from high school in 2008 at age 18, while touring and recording her early albums.
She did not pursue a formal college education, focusing instead on her rapidly rising music career.
In 2022, New York University (NYU) awarded her an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts, recognizing her contributions to music.