FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Kaliyon Ka Chaman Fame Meghna Naidu Says, 'Ditch Phones, Cherish Moments'

Actress Meghna Naidu is best known for the music video "Kaliyon Ka Chaman", a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's 1981 song "Thoda Resham Lagta Hai". She calls herself a true Mumbaikar, who completed her education in the maximum city before venturing into showbiz and doing films in different languages. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Meghna gets candid about her school days.

Excerpts:

Which school did you study in and your favourite subjects?

I studied at St. Anne's High School, Borivali West. My favorite subjects would be Physical Training (PT) and Moral Science because I was never interested in studying any subject in particular. I was more of the sporty kind of person and also aced at all the dancing competitions.

Name your favourite teacher and why?

I loved Miss Shirley because she was one of the strictest and super funny teachers ever. She made us laugh out loud as well as make us cry super easy. Another teacher I loved is Miss Angela because she wore these beautiful sarees and always looked so perfect.

How often were you punished and what was the punishment?

I was never punished. I was one of the best students if I may add. I wasn't the best student in class scores wise but I was good at other extracurricular activities so I always had a good girl image and teachers liked me a lot.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in?

I took part in everything from dance competitions to Road Safety Patrol (RSP) to sports events. You name it and I was a part of it.

How many school friends are you still in touch with and meet up with?

I am in touch with a lot of school friends. I have a few groups on Whatsapp. I am also on the Facebook groups. We all live in different countries and cities now so we have meet-ups once in a while. Some of my school friends meet a few times a year but I don't live in India so I miss them.

Any particular location within the school you used to hang out a lot?

I used to love the stage and recreation hall. That has to be my favorite place to be and I think I spent a lot of time there. Also, we had a chapel in school and I remember going there every time we got a chance to say a little prayer and sit in silence.

A message for today’s students

Enjoy every moment of school as much as you can as these days will never ever come back. Ditch the phones and cherish the little moments with friends and teachers because these memories will last forever.

