FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: List Of Dignitaries Serving As Jury Members For City's Favourite, Honest School Survey

The Free Press Journal's Mumbai School Survey, now in its second edition, is nearing completion. The FPJ has convened a panel of highly qualified specialists from a variety of fields to serve as the jury. Once the survey results are generated by the rubric, the jury will deliberate on them.

This is the only national survey of its kind since it does not rank. schools or just list them alphabetically. Each participating school submits a form, and the Jury discusses the results.

Below is a list of our esteemed Jury members:

Swati Vasudevan |

Swati Vasudevan: Country Director of Khan Academy India, Swati Vasudevan has been promoting accessible and quality education through online platforms. Her expertise in digital learning and educational technology will be valuable in evaluating schools' integration of technology into their teaching methodologies.

Lina Ashar |

Lina Ashar: Founder of Dreamtime Learning School, Lina Ashar’s expertise in innovative teaching methodologies is noteworthy. Her experience in transforming education and fostering a creative learning environment will be invaluable in assessing the schools.

Basanti Roy |

Basanti Roy: Director at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basanti Roy brings a deep understanding of educational leadership and administration. Her insights into curriculum development and school management will provide a comprehensive perspective during the evaluation process.

Farida Lambay |

Farida Lambay: Founder Trustee at Pratham, Farida Lambay has dedicated her efforts to improving the quality of education for underprivileged children. Her extensive experience working with diverse student populations will be crucial in evaluating schools focusing on inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Himanshu Rai |

Himanshu Rai: Director of IIM Indore, Himanshu Rai’s strong background in higher education and management studies besides his expertise in academic excellence and leadership will contribute to the assessment of schools' academic standards and overall performance.

Henry Menezes |

Henry Menezes: Former Indian Football Team Goalkeeper and a Governing Council Member at the International Sports University, Henry Menezes’ experience in sports and physical education will help evaluate schools in terms of their sports programs and facilities.

Lajwanti D’Souza, Consulting Editor with the Free Press Journal.

To read the full FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: https://www.freepressjournal.in/education/fpj-mumbai-school-survey-citys-first-ever-honest-survey-of-schools

