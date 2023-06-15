FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: City's Favourite Survey Of Schools Back Again

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal has once again taken on the mantle of presenting the most honest 'Mumbai Schools Survey 2023,' in a bid to honour all true educational institutions around the city and highlight the commendable work done by Mumbai's principals and teachers.

Like last year, the survey this year, is open to schools in the Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai areas and across all school boards. True to its goal of fair play, this year too, the survey will not flaunt 'rankings' but a list of schools across different geographical locations and criteria.



After receiving an overwhelming response to our first school survey in 2022, The FPJ has begun an even more extensive examination in this new edition, one that takes into account a ' student's and school's preparedness for the future.

" All schools in Mumbai will be graded according to five parameters, namely, -Learning and Curriculum, -Sports and Extracurricular Activities, -Tech-savvy Teaching, -Inclusive Classrooms, Future Readiness and Upskilling.



Each of these areas has been meticulously crafted to promote holistic child development and the formation of responsible adults. Each institution may submit a nomination in as many or as few of the categories as it so chooses.

Choosing fewer categories will still give schools a good shot at being shortlisted. Participating educational institutions are also requested to describe in detail the measures they have taken to become competitive in their respective fields.

You can scan the below code to participate in The FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2023

scan here code to participate |