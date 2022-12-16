e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

Principals, directors, teachers, and coordinators whose schools shone were awarded trophies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Free Press Journal's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 Awards | Sanjay Tambe
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal's Mumbai School Survey awards event at St Regis Hotel on December 12, 2022, was one glittering event attended by the intelligentsia of the school academic space. Principals, directors, teachers, and coordinators whose schools shone were awarded trophies to mark their dominance in various parameters, previously laid out by the Survey.

The Chief Guest for this gala function was Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister (Education Ministry), the Guest of Honour was Mr Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman, and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and L'invite d'honneur was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Below are the awardees and their beaming faces only go to prove how dazzling this celebration was.

Read Also
FPJ Mumbai School Survey: City's first ever honest survey of schools
article-image

Chief Guest - Mr Deepak Kesarkar

Chief Guest Mr Deepak Kesarkar felicitated by Directors of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani and Mr Abhishek Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

The Cabinet minister for Ministry for Education (and other portfolios) was the Chief Guest at the Mumbai Schools Awards 2022. Excited to be part of this elite group, the minister made several important announcements exclusive to the academicians and the newspaper. Among other announcements, the minister declared that skill education will now be imparted from Standard 6 onwards. Mr. Kesarkar handed over the awards to the schools mentioned below:

  1. Cathedral and John Connon School

  2. Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai

  3. Jankidevi Public School, Mumbai

  4. Mumbai Public School Hariyali Village CBSE School, Vikhroli

  5. Narayana eTechno School, Thane

  6. N.L. Dalmia High School

  7. St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai

  8. St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai

  9. SVKM's CNM School & N.D. Parekh Pre-primary School

  10. The Somaiya School

  11. Trinity International School

  12. Vagad Pace Global School

  13. VIBGYOR High, Airoli

  14. VIBGYOR High, Kharghar

  15. VIBGYOR High, Malad East

  16. Villa Theresa High School

Guest of Honour - Mr Keki Mistry

Guest of Honour Mr Keki Mistry felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

Keki Mistry, the CEO and Vice Chairman of the Housing Development Finance Corporation was the Chief Guest and a happy one too. He declared that The National Education Policy (NEP) would be a game changer in reforming our education sector. "The policy encourages holistic development at all levels including pre-schools, schools, and higher education," he affirmed before he gave away the below list of awards. Farzana Contractor, Editor and Publisher of UpperCrust, India’s popular food, wine and travel magazine and Dogs & More gave away the awards along with Mr Mistry:

  1. Aditya Birla World Academy

  2. Bai Avabai Petit Girls' High School Bandra West, Mumbai

  3. Billabong High International School, Juhu

  4. Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East

  5. Bombay International School

  6. Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

  7. Bombay Scottish School, Powai

  8. DAV Public School, Thane

  9. Don Bosco High School, Matunga

  10. D Y Patil International School, Worli

  11. Gopi Birla Memorial School

  12. Lodha World School, LSG

  13. Oberoi International School

  14. R N Podar School

  15. Utpal Shanghvi Global School & PPS International Junior College

L'invite d'honneur - Mr Niranjan Hiranandani

L'invite d'honneur Mr Niranjan Hiranandani felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

The L'invite d'honneur for that evening was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Mr Hiranandani who is closely associated with the Education space was highly pleased with the way technology is shaping students' lives. He also mentioned that receiving the Free Press Journal's Whatsapp edition was possibly the most convenient way of keeping abreast with news happenings first thing in the morning. Mr Hinandani was delighted to give away awards to the schools listed below:

  1. Campion School

  2. Dhirubhai Ambani International School

  3. HVB GLOBAL ACADEMY

  4. Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

  5. JBCN International School, Borivali

  6. Mahatma School of Academics and Sports

  7. Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School

  8. OES International School Vashi

  9. Pawar Public School, Bhandup

  10. Podar Jumbo Kids

  11. St.Stanislaus High School, Bandra (W)

  12. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School ,Thane

Representatives from Outstanding schools | Sanjay Tambe

Presenters Wang Yanhua, Deputy Consul General, China Consulate Mumbai, Joanna Irzyk, Wife of Polish Consul General in Mumbai and Ramesh Narayan, Director, Strategy of AFAA also gave awards to schools:

  1. Ascend International School

  2. Beacon High

  3. Bombay Cambridge International School,Andheri (West)

  4. Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar

  5. Children's Academy Malad

  6. D.G. Khetan International School, Malad

  7. Diamond Jubilee High School, ICSE, Mumbai

  8. Dr Pillai Global Academy, Borivali

  9. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School

  10. JBCN International School, Chembur

  11. JBCN International School, Parel

  12. Kashmirilal Mehra Uttari Bharat Sabha English Primary School, Bhandup West

  13. Meridian School

  14. Nahar International School, Mumbai

Host for the event Ms Lianne | Sanjay Tambe

Another set of presenters Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Yogesh Dhingra, Founder and Director of CourseLeap Education and Consultant to various international schools and Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM gave away the awards to the schools mentioned below:

  1. OES International School, Andheri

  2. Orchids The International School, Borivali

  3. Orchids The International School, Dombivali

  4. Orchids The International School, Seawoods

  5. Orchids The International School, Thane

  6. Pawar Public School, Dombivali

  7. Pinnacle High International School

  8. Podar International School, Ambernath

  9. Podar International School, Powai

  10. Podar International School (Cambridge International), Kalyan

  11. Podar International School - Mira Road

  12. Podar International School Nerul

  13. Rbk Global School Bhayander

  14. Rustomjee Cambridge International School

  15. Shishuvan English Medium School

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College on Sunday

PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first Dental College on Sunday

FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

Student brutally thrashed during ragging by seniors at Noida college

Student brutally thrashed during ragging by seniors at Noida college

In Pics: City's top schools shine at FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey Awards 2022

In Pics: City's top schools shine at FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey Awards 2022

Delhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

Delhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs