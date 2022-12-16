FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

Free Press Journal's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022 Awards | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal's Mumbai School Survey awards event at St Regis Hotel on December 12, 2022, was one glittering event attended by the intelligentsia of the school academic space. Principals, directors, teachers, and coordinators whose schools shone were awarded trophies to mark their dominance in various parameters, previously laid out by the Survey.

The Chief Guest for this gala function was Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister (Education Ministry), the Guest of Honour was Mr Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman, and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and L'invite d'honneur was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Below are the awardees and their beaming faces only go to prove how dazzling this celebration was.

Chief Guest - Mr Deepak Kesarkar

Chief Guest Mr Deepak Kesarkar felicitated by Directors of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani and Mr Abhishek Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

The Cabinet minister for Ministry for Education (and other portfolios) was the Chief Guest at the Mumbai Schools Awards 2022. Excited to be part of this elite group, the minister made several important announcements exclusive to the academicians and the newspaper. Among other announcements, the minister declared that skill education will now be imparted from Standard 6 onwards. Mr. Kesarkar handed over the awards to the schools mentioned below:

Cathedral and John Connon School Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai Jankidevi Public School, Mumbai Mumbai Public School Hariyali Village CBSE School, Vikhroli Narayana eTechno School, Thane N.L. Dalmia High School St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai SVKM's CNM School & N.D. Parekh Pre-primary School The Somaiya School Trinity International School Vagad Pace Global School VIBGYOR High, Airoli VIBGYOR High, Kharghar VIBGYOR High, Malad East Villa Theresa High School

Guest of Honour - Mr Keki Mistry

Guest of Honour Mr Keki Mistry felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

Keki Mistry, the CEO and Vice Chairman of the Housing Development Finance Corporation was the Chief Guest and a happy one too. He declared that The National Education Policy (NEP) would be a game changer in reforming our education sector. "The policy encourages holistic development at all levels including pre-schools, schools, and higher education," he affirmed before he gave away the below list of awards. Farzana Contractor, Editor and Publisher of UpperCrust, India’s popular food, wine and travel magazine and Dogs & More gave away the awards along with Mr Mistry:

Aditya Birla World Academy Bai Avabai Petit Girls' High School Bandra West, Mumbai Billabong High International School, Juhu Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East Bombay International School Bombay Scottish School, Mahim Bombay Scottish School, Powai DAV Public School, Thane Don Bosco High School, Matunga D Y Patil International School, Worli Gopi Birla Memorial School Lodha World School, LSG Oberoi International School R N Podar School Utpal Shanghvi Global School & PPS International Junior College

L'invite d'honneur - Mr Niranjan Hiranandani

L'invite d'honneur Mr Niranjan Hiranandani felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe

The L'invite d'honneur for that evening was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Mr Hiranandani who is closely associated with the Education space was highly pleased with the way technology is shaping students' lives. He also mentioned that receiving the Free Press Journal's Whatsapp edition was possibly the most convenient way of keeping abreast with news happenings first thing in the morning. Mr Hinandani was delighted to give away awards to the schools listed below:

Campion School Dhirubhai Ambani International School HVB GLOBAL ACADEMY Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai JBCN International School, Borivali Mahatma School of Academics and Sports Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School OES International School Vashi Pawar Public School, Bhandup Podar Jumbo Kids St.Stanislaus High School, Bandra (W) Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School ,Thane

Representatives from Outstanding schools | Sanjay Tambe

Presenters Wang Yanhua, Deputy Consul General, China Consulate Mumbai, Joanna Irzyk, Wife of Polish Consul General in Mumbai and Ramesh Narayan, Director, Strategy of AFAA also gave awards to schools:

Ascend International School Beacon High Bombay Cambridge International School,Andheri (West) Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar Children's Academy Malad D.G. Khetan International School, Malad Diamond Jubilee High School, ICSE, Mumbai Dr Pillai Global Academy, Borivali Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School JBCN International School, Chembur JBCN International School, Parel Kashmirilal Mehra Uttari Bharat Sabha English Primary School, Bhandup West Meridian School Nahar International School, Mumbai

Host for the event Ms Lianne | Sanjay Tambe

Another set of presenters Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Yogesh Dhingra, Founder and Director of CourseLeap Education and Consultant to various international schools and Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM gave away the awards to the schools mentioned below:

OES International School, Andheri Orchids The International School, Borivali Orchids The International School, Dombivali Orchids The International School, Seawoods Orchids The International School, Thane Pawar Public School, Dombivali Pinnacle High International School Podar International School, Ambernath Podar International School, Powai Podar International School (Cambridge International), Kalyan Podar International School - Mira Road Podar International School Nerul Rbk Global School Bhayander Rustomjee Cambridge International School Shishuvan English Medium School