FPJ's Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: Take a look at top performers

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal's Mumbai School Survey awards event at St Regis Hotel on December 12, 2022, was one glittering event attended by the intelligentsia of the school academic space. Principals, directors, teachers, and coordinators whose schools shone were awarded trophies to mark their dominance in various parameters, previously laid out by the Survey.
The Chief Guest for this gala function was Deepak Kesarkar, Cabinet Minister (Education Ministry), the Guest of Honour was Mr Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman, and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and L'invite d'honneur was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Below are the awardees and their beaming faces only go to prove how dazzling this celebration was.
Chief Guest - Mr Deepak Kesarkar
Chief Guest Mr Deepak Kesarkar felicitated by Directors of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani and Mr Abhishek Karnani | Sanjay Tambe
The Cabinet minister for Ministry for Education (and other portfolios) was the Chief Guest at the Mumbai Schools Awards 2022. Excited to be part of this elite group, the minister made several important announcements exclusive to the academicians and the newspaper. Among other announcements, the minister declared that skill education will now be imparted from Standard 6 onwards. Mr. Kesarkar handed over the awards to the schools mentioned below:
Cathedral and John Connon School
Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai
Jankidevi Public School, Mumbai
Mumbai Public School Hariyali Village CBSE School, Vikhroli
Narayana eTechno School, Thane
N.L. Dalmia High School
St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai
St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai
SVKM's CNM School & N.D. Parekh Pre-primary School
The Somaiya School
Trinity International School
Vagad Pace Global School
VIBGYOR High, Airoli
VIBGYOR High, Kharghar
VIBGYOR High, Malad East
Villa Theresa High School
Guest of Honour - Mr Keki Mistry
Guest of Honour Mr Keki Mistry felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe
Keki Mistry, the CEO and Vice Chairman of the Housing Development Finance Corporation was the Chief Guest and a happy one too. He declared that The National Education Policy (NEP) would be a game changer in reforming our education sector. "The policy encourages holistic development at all levels including pre-schools, schools, and higher education," he affirmed before he gave away the below list of awards. Farzana Contractor, Editor and Publisher of UpperCrust, India’s popular food, wine and travel magazine and Dogs & More gave away the awards along with Mr Mistry:
Aditya Birla World Academy
Bai Avabai Petit Girls' High School Bandra West, Mumbai
Billabong High International School, Juhu
Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East
Bombay International School
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
Bombay Scottish School, Powai
DAV Public School, Thane
Don Bosco High School, Matunga
D Y Patil International School, Worli
Gopi Birla Memorial School
Lodha World School, LSG
Oberoi International School
R N Podar School
Utpal Shanghvi Global School & PPS International Junior College
L'invite d'honneur - Mr Niranjan Hiranandani
L'invite d'honneur Mr Niranjan Hiranandani felicitated by Director of FPJ Mr Ashok Karnani | Sanjay Tambe
The L'invite d'honneur for that evening was Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group. Mr Hiranandani who is closely associated with the Education space was highly pleased with the way technology is shaping students' lives. He also mentioned that receiving the Free Press Journal's Whatsapp edition was possibly the most convenient way of keeping abreast with news happenings first thing in the morning. Mr Hinandani was delighted to give away awards to the schools listed below:
Campion School
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
HVB GLOBAL ACADEMY
Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai
JBCN International School, Borivali
Mahatma School of Academics and Sports
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School
OES International School Vashi
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
Podar Jumbo Kids
St.Stanislaus High School, Bandra (W)
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School ,Thane
Representatives from Outstanding schools | Sanjay Tambe
Presenters Wang Yanhua, Deputy Consul General, China Consulate Mumbai, Joanna Irzyk, Wife of Polish Consul General in Mumbai and Ramesh Narayan, Director, Strategy of AFAA also gave awards to schools:
Ascend International School
Beacon High
Bombay Cambridge International School,Andheri (West)
Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar
Children's Academy Malad
D.G. Khetan International School, Malad
Diamond Jubilee High School, ICSE, Mumbai
Dr Pillai Global Academy, Borivali
Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International School
JBCN International School, Chembur
JBCN International School, Parel
Kashmirilal Mehra Uttari Bharat Sabha English Primary School, Bhandup West
Meridian School
Nahar International School, Mumbai
Host for the event Ms Lianne | Sanjay Tambe
Another set of presenters Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Yogesh Dhingra, Founder and Director of CourseLeap Education and Consultant to various international schools and Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM gave away the awards to the schools mentioned below:
OES International School, Andheri
Orchids The International School, Borivali
Orchids The International School, Dombivali
Orchids The International School, Seawoods
Orchids The International School, Thane
Pawar Public School, Dombivali
Pinnacle High International School
Podar International School, Ambernath
Podar International School, Powai
Podar International School (Cambridge International), Kalyan
Podar International School - Mira Road
Podar International School Nerul
Rbk Global School Bhayander
Rustomjee Cambridge International School
Shishuvan English Medium School
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)