Aditi Govitrikar On Juggling Multiple Careers: 'My Focus Has Been On My Skills & Passion'

Aditi Govitrikar who is currently heading the beauty pageant Marvelous Mrs India took the entertainment industry by storm when she became the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001. Aditi has worked in films like 16 December, Paheli, De Dana Dan, and Koi Jaane Na to name a few. She has also been featured on the web series Mismatched. She can easily be defined as “beauty with brains”. Besides being an actress, she is also a doctor by profession. However, nothing compares to her role as a hands-on mother. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Aditi opens up about her journey in showbiz.

You have an envious bio. What is your secret to maintaining a work-life balance?

It’s a constant effort to find balance even today, as there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but a few key principles have helped me. Maintaining any kind of balance requires prioritisation, time management, delegation, self-care, communication, flexibility, saying no when necessary, setting realistic goals, mindfulness, and a strong support system from family and friends. Although I still have my days, I continue to learn and adjust as needed.

Was your family supportive of entering the modelling world despite being a doctor?

Yes, after the initial surprise of entering an industry, I never thought I would, my parents were surprisingly cool about it. They were and still are very supportive and motivating of everything I pursue.

Do you think it was a risky move to enter showbiz?

Yes and no. I mean, entering showbiz is indeed a risky move due to the competitive nature of the industry, unpredictable opportunities, and the need to navigate constant public scrutiny. But like any other field, it requires a strong sense of resilience, the will to continuously adapt, and handle both successes and setbacks. Despite the risks though, for those with a passion and a drive to succeed, like me, the personal growth and success I earned through my journey made it a worthwhile pursuit.

Did you encounter any rejections along the way?

Not really, my experience in the entertainment industry has been largely positive, albeit with some challenges along the way. As for rejections, they are a common part of the industry, but I always believe in persevering so that never phased me. Luckily, I’ve always been confident in my natural self and my focus has been on my skills and passion so, it helped me sail right through.

Reality shows these days are completely different from the ones you've participated in. Your thoughts?

Absolutely! Reality shows have undergone a significant transformation from when I participated. The influence of social media has revolutionised reach and fan engagement. It’s exciting to see the instant connection, but it also means being prepared for a more dynamic and media-savvy experience, including both positive and negative reviews and comments, which is definitely kinda scary however, the evolving landscape demands adaptability from both participants and the industry.

You’re using social media to empower your followers, a bit different from your contemporaries. What made you take an unusual route?

Absolutely, my approach to social media aims to empower my followers in a unique way. My page is a vibrant mix of content, ranging from DIY tips to help people identify and navigate various emotions and situations, to engaging reels that provide a glimpse into my life with family and friends. You’ll find a blend of workouts, insights into my work, and other exciting facets. Through this diverse content, I strive to create a positive and uplifting space where my followers can feel inspired, informed, and connected.

