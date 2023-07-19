Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar announces her own pageant, Marvellous Mrs India

Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar | Instagram

In a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine the world of beauty pageants, renowned model, actress, and psychologist Dr Aditi Govitrikar has unveiled her latest initiative as she launches her own beauty pageant for married women called Marvelous Mrs India 2023.

Marvelous Mrs India 2023 aims to break stereotypes and challenge societal norms by acknowledging that a woman's marital status doesn't define her worth or limit her potential. Aditi acknowledges that the woman can be divorced, separated or widowed!

On launching her own pageant Aditi Govitrikar says, " I am very thrilled to launch my very own pageant, Marvelous Mrs India 2023. This pageant is very close to my heart and this is not just a conventional beauty pageant; it is an extraordinary, life-changing journey for every participant. Our main aim is to redefine beauty by highlighting the power, resilience, and inner beauty of married women. The pageant will encourage participants to embrace their unique qualities, talents, and accomplishments, allowing them to shine on a national stage."

"The pageant welcomes married women from all walks of life, irrespective of age, body type, or background. It seeks to create a safe and supportive environment where contestants can connect, learn from each other, and form lifelong friendships. I am very excited about this and I am looking forward to bringing something for all my lovely ladies" exclaims Aditi Govitrikar.

As Marvelous Mrs India paves the way for a more inclusive and empowering future, it inspires married women across the nation to embrace their true selves, break barriers, and make a lasting difference in the world. The official registration for these pageants has started.

It's exciting to witness that through Aditi Govitrikar's initiative, we are evolving the beauty pageants, which are now increasingly embracing the individuality and multifaceted nature of women. Marvelous Mrs India 2023 promises to be an event that celebrates not only outer beauty but also the inner strength and accomplishments of married women. We wish the entire team great success.