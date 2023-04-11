Legacy and Looms’ Celebrates Successful First Anniversary in Belgaum with Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar

Belgaum (Karnataka), April 10: First Mark, a master franchise Hyderabad-based garment brand Legacy and Looms, celebrated its first anniversary on 23rd March 2023. Legacy and Looms’ directors Vanaja and Parvati, CEO Naren, designers, the creative team, and store staff were in attendance. The event was hosted by Legacy & Looms directors Vanaja, Parvati & CEO Naren.

The celebration was made more special with the presence of Bollywood star Dr. Aditi Govitrikar and TV actress Jyoti Tiwari, who graced the occasion with their presence. The store’s customers also joined in the celebration, which included a featuring Legacy and Looms’ latest collection.

Speaking on occasion, Kumar Vemulkar expressed his gratitude to Legacy and Looms for providing him and his wife the opportunity to bring their brand to Belgaum. He also thanked the directors and CEO of Legacy and Looms for their support in making the store a success.

Legacy and Looms is a popular garment brand that offers traditional and contemporary clothing for women. The brand has gained popularity for its high-quality fabrics, unique designs, and affordable prices.

The success of First Mark over the past year has been a testament to the brand’s appeal in the Belgaum market and Legacy and Looms’ commitment to expanding its presence across India.

https://instagram.com/legacylooms?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.