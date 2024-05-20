Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Name Their Baby Boy Vedavid, Here's What It Means

On Monday, May 20, Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker, announced the joyous news of becoming parents to a baby boy. Their son, named Vedavid, was born on Akshaya Tritiya (May 10).

Sharing an official statement, they wrote, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Check it out:

Meaning of Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar's son Vedavid

The name Vedavid comes from Sanskrit. It refers to one who is well-versed in the Vedas. It is also the name of Lord Vishnu.

According to the Wisdom Library, Vedavid is a Sanskrit compound made from the words Veda and Vid.

Yami and Aditya wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr Bhupender Awasthi and Dr Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh.