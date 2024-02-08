Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Announce Pregnancy After 3 Years Of Marriage During Article 370 Trailer Launch; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar. Yami and Aditya, who had kept their relationship under wraps, surprised their fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half month pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024. The couple officially announced pregnancy during the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Article 370 on Thursday (February 8) in Mumbai.

"This film (Article 370) is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby," Aditya said while interacting with media.

Soon after Aditya made the announcement, Yami got emotional and teary-eyed.

WATCH | Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announce pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch event today#YamiGautam #Article370 #Mumbai #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/DL1oyPUQru — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 8, 2024

Before announcing pregnancy, Yami was seen covering her baby bump with her oversized blazer and Aditya was also seen holding her hand and helping her reach the stage at the event, before media interaction.

Take a look at the video here:

Yami starred in Aditya's debut directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and it was during the shoot of the film that the duo developed a bond. Yami had revealed post marriage that Aditya's simplicity and his behaviour with people is what drew her towards him. She had said that he is genuinely a good person and that she respects him and his values a lot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in 'OMG 2', helmed by Amit Rai. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

She will next be seen as an Intelligence Officer in Article 370. The film is a gripping action political drama. It is directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale.